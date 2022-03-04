Delhi Government to connect all colonies in Delhi to sewage lines

In an effort to strengthen the existing infrastructure and treat all the generated waste, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain today laid the foundation stone of 2 sewer line networks in Delhi – one 80 km long in Shahbad Group of Colonies, and another 10 km long in Singhu Group of colonies.

At present, there is no sewer network in the Shahbad Group of Colonies (GOC) as well as in the Singhu GOC and villages. Currently, sewage of these areas is being discharged into nearby drains, thereby polluting the river Yamuna.

Laying this sewer line will be a significant step in reducing the water pollution in the river Yamuna.

Jain said, “Through these interventions, we aim to connect all the colonies of Delhi to sewage lines, which will enable all the waste to get treated through STPs instead of falling directly into the drains.”

This will, in turn, lead to a cleaner Yamuna, he added.

In continuation of the efforts to clean Yamuna River, the Delhi government has laid the internal and peripheral sewer line in the Shahbad GOC. This step has been taken to strengthen the existing sewage infrastructure in the capital.

In order to provide better facilities around the area, a sewer line measuring 80 km will be laid in 16 unauthorized colonies & three Resettlement Colonies under Shahbad GOC, along with the construction of manholes/chambers and houses sewer connections to the residents of the area.

“Currently, the sewage of the area is being discharged directly or indirectly into river Yamuna, which is one of the reasons that is contributing towards polluting the river Yamuna,” added Jain.