Delhi: Fresh Covid-19 cases come down to 920

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi dipped to 920 on Saturday from 977 on Friday with 54, 913 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1. 68 per cent.

The positivity rate yesterday was 1. 73 per cent.

The city lost another 13 lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,060, it said. There were 12 such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 4,331 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.