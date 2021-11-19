Delhi Fire Service starts sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat air pollution

In view of the air pollution situation in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Service on Thursday said it has begun sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat the rising air pollution in the city.

The move comes a day after environment minister Gopal Rai directed the fire brigade of the fire department to start sprinkling water at specified spots. A fire tender with a crew of four firefighters has been deployed at each spot to sprinkle water to curb the pollution, the fire officials said.

“Delhi Fire Service has been asked to spray water in view of the rising pollution. Hence, we have started spraying water from Thursday afternoon at 13 hotspots to improve the air quality,” Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

According to the fire department, the 13 identified pollution hotspots include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur.

Last year the DFS officials also sprinkled water to beat the pollution.