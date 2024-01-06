Delhi: Fire near Modi Mill flyover, traffic affected

A fire broke out near Modi Mill Flyover in South Delhi on Saturday evening, affecting the movement of traffic along Mathura Road.

Taking to social media platform X, Delhi Traffic Police advised the people to take necessary diversions to avoid the stretch as movement was affected on the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo hospital.

“Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported in the forest near the flyover on Mathura Road at around 5 pm. So far there were no reports of any one getting injured in the incident.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze that struck the trees and shrubs, as per the Fire Department.

The blaze has been controlled. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the Fire Department.