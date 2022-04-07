Delhi Court reserves order on Aakar Patel’s plea against CBI lookout circular

A court here on Thursday reserved the plea of Former Amnesty International India head Aakar Patel, who has approached the court challenging the lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar of the Rouse Avenue court, after taking note of the submissions of Patel’s counsel Tanvir Ahmad Mir, posted the order for pronouncement at 4 p.m. today.

During the course of the hearing, Mir argued that the circular was issued without any procedure, seeking withdrawal of it.

Mir also highlighted the fundamental rights of the notable writer. There was no question of not cooperating with the probe agency by his client, he said.

Veteran journalist and writer Aakar Patel was stopped from leaving the country at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday citing a lookout circular issued against him by the CBI in connection with an FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.) case.

He was on his way to the United States. Patel had previously worked on topics related to 2002 Gujarat riots and presented a report “Rights and Wrongs” and has been writing columns for publications in India and Pakistan.