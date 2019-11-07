As the onion prices in the National Capital shot up further, thousands of Delhi Congress workers, on Thursday, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra, held a massive demonstration against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government and the BJP led Central government outside the Delhi Secretariat.

The protesting Congress workers said that the Delhi and Central governments were responsible for the price rise. As a mark of protest, Subhash Chopra and Congress workers wore garlands made of onions, demanding that the onion prices are brought down by both the AAP and BJP governments. A large number of women also participated in the demonstration.

There was a scuffle between Chopra led Congress workers and the Delhi Police as they tried to break past the police barricades to march towards the Delhi Secretariat. The police had to apply force to control the agitated Congress leaders and workers. Water cannon, riot police, and a large police force were present to avoid any untoward incident.

Addressing the agitated Congress workers Subhash Chopra said, “Now onion is selling at over Rs 100 per kg and both the Kejriwal and BJP Governments are unmoved by the plight of the people.” Chopra said that the people of Delhi had thrown out the BJP Government in Delhi in 1998 on the issue of rising onion prices. He appealed to the people of Delhi to vote out the AAP Government in Delhi charging that it failed to control not only the prices of onions but also of other essential commodities.

Chopra said that the Kejriwal Government has totally failed to rein in the hoarders because of which the poor people are suffering.

The DPCC plans to start a district-wise “Halla-Bol” rally from Friday to protest against the economic policies of the Modi Government, especially the reported rising unemployment rate and demonetization that was brought about on November 8 three years ago.