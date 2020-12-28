Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee ( DPCC) president Anil Kumar, during a meeting with party workers from the city’s all 180 blocks on Saturday, asked them to suggest the names for the post of blocks presidents and submit a detailed report for the coming byelections to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

The DPCC chief said, “It is high time workers are energized and activated at the ground-level for them to interact with the people, and make them aware of the fall-out of the anti-people actions and misgovernance by the Modi government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.”

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Congress, Anil Kumar has advised the observers (field workers) to have detailed discussions with the District Congress Committee presidents, MLA candidates, former and present Block Congress Committees presidents, municipal councillors, candidates for MCD elections, ex-MCD candidates, leaders of frontal organizations, various cells and departments, social and residential organisations and prominent citizens of the area, and take their suggestions to be sent to him, so that they become a part and parcel of the process to select the candidates for the MCDs byelections.

Kumar has also directed the observers to suggest probable names for the post of blocks presidents, chairpersons of the booth committees, and social media coordinators at the block-level while giving preference to women in the party’s organisational setup, and send them to the Pradesh Congress Committee, said the statement.

“The observers’ reports should be sent to the DPCC president in a sealed cover latest 10 January, 2021,” the statement added.