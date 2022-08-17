Delhi CM Kejriwal hints at a big announcement for today

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hinted for a big announcement today at 1 pm.

Kejriwal took to his official Twitter handle and added, “Today at one o’clock in the afternoon, there will be a big start to make India the number one country.”

The tweets about a big announcement came just after a couple of hours after The New York Times of retweeted the stores published by appreciating the Delhi Government Education Policy.

A political party in New Delhi is overhauling an education system that has long had a reputation for decrepit buildings, mismanagement and poor teaching. "I come to school because I know that I can become something," said one student in the Indian capital.

As per a Report published by State Budget Analyses, RBI 2017, Delhi’s investment in Education as a ratio to Aggregate Expenditure is 22.8% which is the highest among all States of India.

Delhi Government launched Chunauti 2018 in June 2016 with the aim to bridge the learning gaps of over 9.5 lakh students in classes 6, 7 and 8. This Program aims to improve the Pass percentage of Class 9. The program also emphasizes attaining learning outcomes as per their grade level.

Summer Camps, Delhi Government is organising Summer Camps for their students regularly from 2016 onwards. The theme of Summer Camps has been “Kuch Masti, Kuch Padhai”.

Camps aim to welcome the students joining the Delhi Government schools in class 6.

Delhi Government launched the Happiness Curriculum in all Government schools of NCT of Delhi for classes Nursery to 8 on July 2, 2018. There is a happiness period every day and each period begins with a few minutes of mindfulness practice, followed by a story or activity and reflective discussions. Each child is given a chance to reflect and express their thoughts about the story or activity.

The happiness curriculum aims to help students lead happier lives while making meaningful contributions to their communities by practising mindfulness and by developing skills like empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration to build meaningful relationships.

School of Excellence, Delhi Government started Five Fully English medium schools opened from the academic session 2018-19 with state-of-the-art infrastructure and some of the best teachers of Directorate of Education.

This aims to create institutions of excellence for the all-around development of children enabling them to achieve their highest potential. o demonstrate that high-quality education can be provided in government schools and children, respective of their parent’s backgrounds can achieve academic excellence.

The Education Department of Delhi also started Spoken to enhance the Spoken English skills of students in Delhi Government schools.