Delhi CM inaugurates new ‘World Class’ Govt school at Sunder Nagri

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated a 131-room school at North East Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, equipped to accommodate 7,000 students in two shifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said: “Sunder Nagri and Nand Nagri are among the most densely populated areas in Delhi. To see such a magnificent world-class school here, in such a crowded area where even walking space is limited, is unbelievable.”

The Delhi CM further said that she is happy to inaugurate this school and mentioned that when the AAP government was first elected in 2015, and inspected schools in this area, every classroom was filled with 100-150 students, with children sitting on floors and mats. Even the best teacher would struggle to provide quality education in such conditions, she added.

The Sarvodaya school with 131 classrooms, seven laboratories, a library, two multi-purpose halls, and a conference room will run two shifts.

The CM claimed that the parents in the area will no longer need to send their children far away for quality education, and students from overcrowded schools nearby will be shifted here in the coming weeks.

According to the CM, the land for the school was reclaimed from land mafias with the efforts of the Delhi government.

As per the CM, this new school will reduce the student burden on schools in Mandoli, Saboli, Sunder Nagri, Bank Colony, Harsh Vihar, and Nand Nagri areas.

CM Atishi added: “While previous leaders focused on their families, securing land and amassing wealth for their next generations, Arvind Kejriwal is focused on the future of the common people of Delhi and their children. That’s why he took back this land from the mafias and dedicated it to building a magnificent school for children.”