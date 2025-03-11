Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for three killed in Anand Vihar fire

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met the families of the three men who died in a fire at Seva Basti in the Anand Vihar area of East Delhi and announced a compensation aid of Rs 10 lakh each.

Gupta described the deaths as heart-wrenching and prayed to the God to give strength to the bereaved families.

Taking to social media platform X, Gupta informed that on behalf of the Delhi government, the district administration has been ordered to give compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the victims.

She emphasised that while no financial assistance can replace the loss of life, the Delhi government stands with the next of kin of the victims during the difficult situation.

While talking to the families during her visit at the spot, the CM took note of the situation gathering first hand information on the incident, and has accordingly instructed the concerned agencies to probe the matter.

Three people were charred to death in the devastating fire that broke out in a makeshift tent in East Delhi’s Anand Vihar during the early hours of Tuesday; police said adding that an FIR in this regard has been registered.