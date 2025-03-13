Delhi celebrates Holika dahan with fervor, gears to play with colours

On the eve of Holi, the residents of Delhi celebrated the festival with traditional fervor with families worshipped with cow dung cakes and performed the ritual Holika dahan and geared up to play with colours and water.

Many corporate offices observed a half day on Thursday and celebrated the festival of colours with colleagues after the office hours, pouring colour on each other.

The temples saw an increased footfall with various community events organized to mark the occasion adding to the joyous spirit of the occasion that enveloped the city.

Throughout the city, various events and activities added to the festive spirit. Several students from Delhi University celebrated the festival by applying color on each other.

Delhi’s markets and shops were abuzz with activity embracing the celebrations with great enthusiasm. Popular shopping destinations like Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, and Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market were adorned with organic colors.

A shopkeeper told The Statesman that the demand for organic colors is high this time as they do not cause harm to the skin.

The ritual Holika Dahan commemorates the triumph of good over evil, as embodied in the legend of Prahlada and Holika.

Prahlada’s unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, despite facing mortal danger, inspires devotees to remain steadfast in their faith.

The festival also marks the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal and new beginnings.

As people come together to participate in the rituals, Holika Dahan fosters community bonding, strengthens social ties, and promotes unity, reinforcing the values of virtue, devotion, and harmony.

During the Holika Dahan ceremony, devotees chant sacred mantras while burning a bonfire, honouring the spirit of Holika to bring peace and happiness. The ritual involves circumambulating the bonfire three, five, or seven times with vessels of water, which are then emptied after the final circuit.

After the ritual, devotees apply tilak on the foreheads of each other and consume baked or roasted seasonal crops. Additionally, some devotees carry a small portion of the Holika ash home with the belief that it would be an auspicious practice that brings good fortune and prosperity.