Delhi Cantonment Board provides recreational facilities in urbanized villages

The Delhi Cantonment Board has informed that recreational facilities such as parks, open gyms, schools, roads, drains, sewerage system, water infrastructure and community halls etc have already been provided by them in some urbanized villages under its jurisdiction.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed that development works including infrastructure provisions in urbanized villages are taken up by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and other local bodies.

The DDA undertakes the works in those areas of urbanized villages, which are declared as development area under Section 12 of the Delhi Development Act 1957.

The DDA has informed that provisions of facilities in the revenue estate of urbanized villages are governed as per Master Plan/ Zonal Plan. Development areas of DDA are to be developed through voluntary participation of land owners by pooling their lands as per prevailing norms.

The Master Plan for Delhi has provisions for conservation of heritage which aims at identification of heritage zones & archaeological parks and development of special conservation plan for listed buildings and precincts.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed that it undertakes the development works like improvement of Roads, Storm Water Drains, Parks, Street Lights etc. in the urban villages under its jurisdiction.

The MCD has developed some parks and play fields on the Gram Sabha Land in urbanized villages.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.