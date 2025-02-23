Delhi breathes easy as AQI falls under ‘Satisfactory’ category

With Delhi experiencing a rise in temperature with each passing day the maximum temperature might reach to 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum 10.3 degrees Celsius with the sign of a clear sky, no drizzles.

Meanwhile, the Delhiites are breathing easy as air quality improved with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 114, under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather conditions are expected to remain the same for the next three days with no significant changes in temperature.

The IMD also noted that the minimum temperature was near normal whereas the maximum temperature was above normal at most locations of Delhi-NCR.

Gradual rise in the minimum temperature by 2-4°C is likely over Northwest India during next 4 days while no significant change in the minimum temperature is likely over Central India during next 3 days and rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

Also, no significant change in the minimum temperature is likely over the rest of India during the next 4-5 days. However, an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 25, causing heavy rainfall as well as snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir during February 25 to 28, 2025.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI levels are classified 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

As of Sunday, various areas in Delhi-NCR’s AQI readings are considerably better. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at 4 PM, of Gurugram was recorded at 116, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it stood at 95 and 90, which falls under the category of ‘Satisfactory’ respectively.

The persistent pollution levels are likely to impact residents’ health and well-being, highlighting the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions.