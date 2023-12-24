Delhi: Boy dies two days after assault by schoolmates

Days after being allegedly assaulted by some schoolmates over a verbal spat, 17-years-old schoolboy succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, a case has been registered in the matter under appropriate sections of law and investigation has been taken up.

On December 15, while on his way to school, the victim the deceased was allegedly attacked by the boy, with whom he had an altercation two days ago, on December 13, along with other students in Gali No. 20, D Block, Bhajanpura.

Advertisement

Though the victim sustained face and head injuries in the attack, no MLC was made as both parties settled the matter with the intervention of some elders.

The injured boy took first aid from a nearby clinic and returned home. However, in early the morning hours of Saturday, at around 06:00 am, his health started deteriorating and soon he lost consciousness.

“He was taken to GTB Hospital from where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital. A case of assault was immediately registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, after information of assault was received from GTB hospital,” DCP North East Joy Tirkey said.

Later, while undergoing treatment in the hospital the victim passed away.

The sequence of events and the exact cause of death are being ascertained in the case, the police added.