Delhi BJP spokesperson requested Kejriwal to bail out the auctioned Raisina Bengali School

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written a letter to the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to bail out the auctioned Raisina Bengali School located in C.R. Park of New Delhi.

Report of a school’s auction is shocking and first, of its kind case in Delhi, Kapoor said in the letter. Auction may result in the closure of the school where 1000 students are enrolled, Kapoor said.

The government of Delhi claims to be championing the cause of education and has the capacity to bail out the school for a public interest, he said.

He requested the chief minister to intervene and take up the matter with the Debt Recovery Tribunal. Settlement may require payment of a minimum of Rs. 2 crores to a maximum of 8 crores, he said.

Raisina Bengali School in South Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park took out a Rs 2 crore loan in 2005 from the United Bank of India, but after failing to repay the money, both principal and interest rise now at Rs 8 crore. The Debt Recovery Tribunal has ordered that the school will go under the hammer on 14 January.