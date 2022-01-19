Delhi BJP President and his sons functioning as ‘builder mafia’: AAP

AAP Senior Leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday alleged that Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and his sons are functioning as a builder mafia in Delhi.

He alleged that BJP Delhi State President has taken MCD land hostage for personal use. “Adesh Gupta and his sons built an illegal party office by encroaching MCD land,” alleged Pathak.

The AAP leader further said that Delhi High Court has issued a notice against Adesh Gupta for illegal construction. “When the party chief himself is involved in such immoral antics, then imagine what all their councillors and workers must be up to,” said Pathak.

“What a strange thing it would be for a person who was the Mayor of MCD and is now the leader of a party to be accused of encroaching land and erecting illegal structures on it with the help of MCD. He illegally took over MCD land and built his political office on it. In the same way, a lot of lands has been encroached in the entire area to construct illegal structures. MCD’s help to this act only added fuel to this fire,” added AAP leader.

He added, “Since MCD belongs to them, they did not let it take any action that it usually would on encroachers. Whatever way they saw of capturing they used and encroached upon public assets. What a shame that those entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the entire city of Delhi are now involved in the looting of the city. It’s a national disgrace and their heads should hang in shame today.”