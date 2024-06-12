Delhi BJP files police complaint against tanker mafia for theft of water

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and submitted a complaint alleging theft and selling of water by the tanker mafia in the national capital.

The party demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Alleging rampant water theft by unscrupulous tanker mafia in the Munak Canal area, extending to Kakori, amid the ongoing water shortage in Delhi, the Delhi BJP complaint read: “This alarming situation is happening in collusion with the officials and elected representatives of Delhi government controlling the affairs related to procurement and management of water resources as part of larger criminal conspiracy with malafide intention of causing wrongful loss to both the general public as well as Delhi Jal Board (DJB).”

Advertisement

Citing reports claiming water from the Munak Canal, meant to supply Delhi, is being siphoned off, the party said, “This water, released by the Haryana government, is being illegally diverted and filled into tankers by the tanker mafia with the aid of the officials Delhi government under the guidance and connivance of elected representatives of NCT of Delhi holding official positions.”

The BJP alleged that the tanker mafia was exploiting the severe water scarcity by selling this stolen water to the residents at exorbitant rates.

“This has not only placed an undue financial burden on the people who are already struggling due to the water shortage but also on the DJB as it is not receiving Its due share of water due to theft of water by tanker mafia in connivance with the officials and elected representatives managing the affairs of DJB and ministry of the water department,” the party said.

The BJP demanded the formation of a SIT to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter stating the same impacts a large segment of the population of Delhi.