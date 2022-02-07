Delhi BJP announces indefinite dharna from Feb 9 in farmers’ support

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha President, Vinod Sehrawat announced an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here from February 9 along with thousands of farmers of Delhi’s countryside in support of the 12-point demands of the farmers.

This dharna will be organized by the Kisan Morcha of Delhi Pradesh BJP.

Bidhuri said that Chief Minister Kejriwal had promised the farmers of Delhi that free electricity would be provided for irrigation but did not fulfill this promise. “The demands of the farmers to install tube wells for irrigation and to provide electricity connections have also not been fulfilled,” he alleged.

Bidhuri further said, “The compensation for the land to be acquired of the farmers should be increased to Rs 10 crore per acre. The scheme of giving alternate residential plots to the farmers whose land is acquired should be revived and the Lal Dora of the villages should be increased.”

The BJP leaders also reminded of the demand for subsidy on agricultural machinery, fertilizers, and tractors and said that farmers have been demanding the removal of tractors from the category of commercial vehicles for a long time.

Apart from this, the demand for immediate removal of Section 81-A and Section-33 was also not fulfilled, said LOP.

Bidhuri said that the names of the heirs of the farmers who died were not being recorded in the records of the revenue department. “The farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to the recent rains should be given a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre. The Chief Minister had announced that 50 per cent of the MSP is being paid separately to the farmers of Delhi, but this is not true,” alleged Bidhuri.

Apart from this, the BJP leader said that the land of Gram Sabha should be used only for the development of villages, and facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals, parks, and procession should be provided there.