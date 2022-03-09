Delhi bags 2nd position in e-Shram registrations among UTs

Delhi has bagged the second position in e-Shram registrations among the Union Territories(UTs).

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India organised inaugural the function of the Iconic Week as a part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav from 7th -13th March, 2022 to celebrate the successful journey of its achievement of 25 crore registrations of unorganised workers at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav was the Chief Guest at the event, with Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli and Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment Sunil Barthwal as Guests of Honour.

The Delhi Government was awarded the second prize in Union Territories achieving their targets for E-Shram registrations.

Delhi had set its target as 52,19,018 registrations, of which it achieved 31,11,605 – 59.39 per cent of its goal.

Among other States/ UTs, Delhi was felicitated with the ‘e-Shram Award’. The award was received by Labour Commissioner and Special Commissioner (Labour).

As per statistics, there are approximately 52.39 lakh unorganized workers in Delhi and so far 31,41,279 have been registered on the portal.

Further to commemorate the “AzadiKaAmritMahotsav” week from 7th March 2022 to 13th March 2022, the Labour Department, Delhi is organizing various programmes to highlight the features of PM-SYM (PradhanMantriShram Yogi Mann Dhan), PMSBY (PradhanMantriSurakshaBimaYojna), PMJJBY (PradhanMantriJeewanJyotiBimaYojna) and other social security and Welfare Schemes to generate awareness and extend the benefits of these schemes to registered workers.

The Labour Department through meetings and banners will apprise the trade union/ workers and unorganized registered workers, the benefits of these schemes.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will organize special camps for the registration and renewal of construction workers.

During this period, the District Heads of Labour Department will convene meetings of PE/contractors, factory owners and Trade Associations/ Unions persuading their construction and other workers to enrol themselves in the above-mentioned schemes and banners will be displayed at prominent Labour chowks and markets highlighting the features and benefits of these schemes.