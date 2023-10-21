Delhi: Atishi inaugurates two-day ‘Dandiya Festival’

The Delhi government is organizing the ‘Dandiya Festival’ to promote tourism and to provide a platform for Delhiites to celebrate festivals vibrantly.

Being hosted at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, this two-day ‘Dandiya Festival’ features Dandiya and Garba nights, splendid performances by renowned artists, and the opportunity to relish delicious Indian cuisine.

Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the festival on Saturday.

At the inauguration of the ‘Dandiya Festival’, Atishi said, “Dandiya and Garba have been an integral part of the sacred Navratri period in Indian tradition for centuries. The Kejriwal government is working to preserve this culture through events like the ‘Dandiya Festival’.

She said under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government regularly organizes such events to promote India’s rich art and culture.

Atishi emphasized that festivals bring everyone together, and in this regard, the ‘Dandiya Festival’ also symbolizes shared culture and unity.

Talking about the festival, she mentioned that the time of Navratri is a sacred period in the year, with a delightful and devotional atmosphere.

In such moments, events like the ‘Dandiya Festival’ provide people with the opportunity to take a break from their busy lives and enjoy it with their families, the Delhi Tourism Minister said.

She emphasized that this festival not only serves as entertainment but also introduces people to various cultures. Therefore, people should definitely come with their families to enjoy this festival and create joyful memories together, the Delhi Tourism Minister said.

The ‘Dandiya Festival’ taking place from October 21 to October 22 is a part of the various initiatives by the Delhi government to boost tourism in the city.

During this event, people can enjoy Dandiya and Garba from 6 pm to 10 pm, along with splendid artist performances.

There is no entry fee for the ‘Dandiya Festival’ and attendees can enter for free through gates 3 and 5 of the Major Dhyanchand Stadium.

For the entertainment of the people, the Delhi government has organized performances by renowned singers during the Dandiya Festival.

On October 21, popular singers Sonali Bahuguna and DJ Barkha Kaul entertained the audience with their music.

The main attraction of the festival on October 22 will be the musical presentation by DJ Barkha Kaul and the acclaimed singer Harshdeep Kaur.

In addition to playing Dandiya, people can also win attractive prizes in various competitions.