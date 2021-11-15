Death due to Covid-19 recorded for the second in the city

One Covid-19 patient died in the city on Sunday, the second day in November when the deadly virus claimed a life, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. Two such patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection on 12 November.

The number of fresh virus-infected cases came down to 36 from 56 on Saturday following 54,161 tests conducted throughout Delhi. The count of such fresh cases detected on Friday was 62.

The positivity rate also dipped to 0.07 per cent from 0.10 per cent yesterday and 0.12 per cent the day before.

The city’s hospitals discharged 47 patients who were found to have recovered after hospitalisation.

The count of patients getting treatment as home isolation cases was 158 and the number of active cases was 349.

The health bulletin showed that those who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours numbered 1,13,420 and the count of those who were given their first jab was 38,043. The cumulative number of people having got their both vaccine doses was 79,24,896.