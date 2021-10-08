DDMA order prevents unvaccinated Delhi govt staff from attending their offices

Any Delhi government employee who has not got himself/herself vaccinated so far will not be able to attend their office with effect from 16 October.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today stated that such staff members of the Delhi government will be treated as being “on leave”. The order is applicable in the case of teachers and frontline workers too.

The DDMA order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, said the Delhi government’s employees “who do not get vaccinated (at least their first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions /educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine.”

The DDMA order mentions that the Central government “may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi.”

The order asked those heading any department to verify their vaccinated staff members with the help of the Aarogya Setu app or a vaccination certificate.