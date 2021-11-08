DCW summons Justdial and seeks numbers of spas in Delhi, issues notice to Delhi Crime Branch

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), after receiving several complaints against prostitution rackets being run in spas in Delhi, has set up an investigative team and has called Justdial.com seeking numbers of spas operating in South Delhi.

Within 24 hours, the Commission’s team received over 15 calls and 32 Whatsapp messages from certain ‘spas’, wherein pictures of more than 150 young girls along with the rates of their ‘services’ were shared.

The Commission has also asked Delhi Police Crime Branch to take strict action and register a FIR immediately. Further, ‘Justdial’ management have been summoned and asked to explain their policy for background checks of the ‘spas’ listed with them.

“They have been also asked to inform the details of the spas which sent the Commission’s team the messages for providing sexual services as well as the amount of money taken by Justdial to list them on their site. The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report by 12 November given the severity of the matter,” said a DCW spokesperson.

Commenting on the issue, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “The blatancy and impunity with which prostitution rackets are operating in the capital is shocking. We have summoned Justdial to investigate their role in the matter and have also issued a notice to Delhi Police for immediately registering a FIR and arrest the people involved.”

She further added, “The Commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls and their and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it.”