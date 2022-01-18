DCW seeks FIR against persons making obscene comments against Muslim women on an app ‘Clubhouse’

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) today issued a notice to Cyber Crime Cell, Delhi Police seeking FIR against persons making alleged obscene comments against Muslim women on an app called ‘Clubhouse’.

The Commission took sou-moto cognisance of a video posted online on Twitter which showcased a filthy Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals’.

“In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar, and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls,” stated the press statement issued by DCW.

“The Commission has therefore asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused(s). The Delhi Police has been given 5 days to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission,” said DCW spokesperson.

Expressing shock over the incident, DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal stated, “Someone tagged me on Twitter the detailed audio conversation on the Clubhouse app which targeted Muslim women and girls and made disgusting sexual comments against them. I feel outraged over the fact that such incidents are going on increasing in the country.”

The strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that’s why I have issued a Notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter, she added.