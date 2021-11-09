DCW rescues a woman from Bihar who was being burnt alive by her in-laws

Almost a fortninght after receiving a complaint, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 27 year old girl who was being burnt alive by her husband and his family.

The Commission received a complaint on 22 October from a woman who is a resident of Delhi who informed the Commission that her 27 year old daughter is being burnt alive by her husband and his family.

Ms Firdaus Khan, Member DCW then called the local Police station in Madhepur,Bihar and directed the local police officials to trace the location of the girl and rescue the woman.

Bihar Police then traced the girl in a village in Madhubani, Bihar who informed that her husband and in laws used to beat her up brutally, had confined her, did not give her food or water and were about to even burn her.

The girl was thus rescued within 12 hours of receiving the complaint and the woman was brought safely to Delhi.

“The girl informed the Commission that her husband had illicit relations with other women and when the survivor objected, she was tortured by him and his family. The survivor informed that when the team came to rescue her, the in laws were just about to burn her and had bought wood and kerosene oil for the same,” said the DCW spokesperson.

Further, the survivor also informed the Commission that her husband was trying to contact her in Delhi as well and was threatening her. While the Commission managed to rescue the girl with the help of Bihar Police, it was noted that police had failed to register an FIR in the matter.

The DCW Chief Swati Maliwal, therefore, has issued a notice in the matter to Bihar Police seeking FIR against the husband and his family and their arrests.

The Commission has also informed Delhi Police of the matter and asked them to ensure protection for the survivor.

Maliwal said, “The girl has gone through a lot of trauma. We have issued a notice to Bihar Police for registering FIR in the matter and making arrests, so that she can live safely in Delhi.”