DCW rescues 5 minor boys employed as Child Labour; issues notice to Delhi Police to register FIR

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued five minor boys employed as child labour in a bangle making unit in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

On 2 May, Monday, the Commission had received information on its 181 Women Helpline from an anonymous source who informed the Commission that 5 minor boys were employed in a bangle making unit and were regularly beaten up brutally by their employer.

A team of the Commission immediately reached the spot alongwith Delhi Police and rescued the 5 minor boys.

“Out of the five children rescued, two were 8 years old, one was 10 years old and the other two were 13 years old,” informed DCW.

The children informed the Commission that they hailed from Bihar and came to Delhi over a month ago to earn a livelihood. The boys were employed in a bangle making unit where they were beaten up frequently and mercilessly by their employer.

They further informed that the employer promised them to pay Rs 4000 per month for making bangles but they weren’t paid anything as of now, stated the Commission.

Regarding the same, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR in the matter and arrests of the accused.

Maliwal stated, “It is extremely unfortunate that the childhood of hundreds of children in the country is sacrificed. These children should have been attending schools and instead were forced to work and were beaten mercilessly. I am grateful to the person who made the anonymous call and helped the commission in rescuing the children. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police for registration of FIR in the matter. The employer and his accomplices must be arrested. These children should be properly rehabilitated by the Child Welfare Committee.”