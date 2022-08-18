DCW launches a study on the plight of Hindu women refugees

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has launched a study into the plight of women and child Hindu refugees, who had escaped from Pakistan and has been residing in Majnu ka Tila, Delhi for the past several years.

The Hindu refugees continue to live in deplorable condition and access to basic amenities like housing, water connection, electricity, toilets and proper means of livelihood are denied to them, stated DCW.

Seeing their condition, the DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has launched a study to ascertain the problems being faced by Hindu refugees who have been living in Delhi in the most deplorable condition for the past several years.

The Commission shall be also issuing notices to various government departments to ascertain the steps taken by them to resolve the plethora of issues faced by the Hindu refugees. Further, the Commission will give recommendations to various government bodies seeking rehabilitation of the Hindu refugees living in Majnu ka Tila.

Maliwal stated, “I have met these Hindu refugees at Majnu ka Tila. They are living in the most pathetic conditions. They have kutcha houses which become even more difficult to live in during monsoons. Reptiles often sneak into their houses. They are often forced to defecate in open due to lack of access to proper toilets.”

She further stated, “Lack of electricity and water have made this area uninhabitable. They don’t even have adequate opportunities for livelihood. Further, they have not been granted citizenship till date. This is a sorry situation, and we will be investigating the matter in depth. We will give recommendations to the Government of Delhi as well as GOI to improve their conditions. They have been living on Indian soil for the past several years and need to be urgently rehabilitated.”

The DCW’s decision comes a day after the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said that Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala,. However, later Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a press statement clarified that it has not given any directions for the same.

The clarification came after reports that around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.