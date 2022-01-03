DCW issues summon to Cyber Crime Cell in ‘Bulli Bai’ app matter

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued summons to Cyber Crime Cell in the ‘Bulli Bai’ App matter. The Commission took suo moto cognisance on media reports regarding pictures of many Muslim girls having been uploaded on the internet platform ‘GitHub’ without their consent.

It was reported that doctored photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group of persons on an app using the internet platform ‘GitHub’ and were shared with the term, ‘Bulli deal of the day’.

The Commission also highlighted a similar matter which had come to light in 2021 wherein pictures of many Muslim women and girls were uploaded on the same ‘GitHub’ app under the name ‘Sulli Deals’.

In that matter, while the Delhi Police had registered an FIR in July last year, it is yet to make any arrests, stated DCW in a press statement.

The DCW has stated that non-arrest of culprits in such a serious matter is appalling and that this callous attitude of the law enforcement agency has emboldened the culprits and others who are continuing to ‘sell’ women and girls online!

The Commission, therefore, has asked Delhi Police to appear before it and provide a list of people arrested in both the ‘Sulli deal’ and ‘Bulli bai’ matters. Further, the Commission has sought details of action taken against the ‘GitHub’ app by Delhi Police along with steps taken in preventing platforms like ‘GitHub’ from uploading such derogatory and illegal content in the future.

Delhi police have also been asked to inform whether any guidelines with respect to such incidents have been formed by them?

Delhi Police has been directed to appear before the Commission on 6 January 2022 with the complete case files of both matters.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said “I am of the view that these incidents are happening due to the callous behaviour of the Delhi Police in matters related to Cyber Crime. Why no arrests have been made to date in the Sulli Deals matter? Delhi Police must make arrests in both ‘Sulli Deal’ and ‘Bulli Bai’ matters urgently and get their act together in other cases related to cybercrime! Have issued summons to them. Shall ensure accountability!”