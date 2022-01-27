DCW issues notice to Delhi Police seeking arrest of accused in Vivek Vihar woman case

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrests of all those involved in abducting, gang-raping, and disgracing 20-year-old woman in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

Maliwal met the survivor who informed her that she was abducted from her home and allegedly gang-raped by 3 men who are involved in the illicit trade of liquor and drugs locally.

“While they were gang-raping her, the women present therein were instigating the men to rape her. She further informed that they beat her up brutally, shaved her head, blackened her face, and made her walk around the neighbourhood with a garland of slippers and shoes,” said Maliwal after talking to the victim.

A video of the unfortunate incident was also received by the Commission which showed the sad plight of the victim.

DCW Chief has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrest of all the culprits, both men, and women. She has also recommended that the girl and her family be shifted to a safe house and be provided protection.

Through the notice, the Commission has also sought details of any previous complaints against the accused persons especially regarding their involvement in illegal liquor and drug trade.

Furthermore, Delhi Police has been asked to furnish the steps taken by them to provide the girl security. The Delhi Police has been given 72 hours to submit a detailed action taken report to the Commission in the matter along with the CCTV footage of the whole incident.

Maliwal upon meeting the victim stated, “The girl was brutally gang-raped by criminals and has terrible bruises all over her body and is in deep trauma. All culprits including the women who instigated the gang rape must be arrested! Further, the survivor and her family need to be given protection. Delhi Police must also take steps to crack down the sale of illegal liquor and drugs in the Capital as the criminals involved in these acts have become emboldened and need to be taught a lesson.”

Earlier, in the day, Maliwal had tweeted, “In Kasturba Nagar, a 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers, made her bald, wore a garland of slippers and turned her face black in the entire area. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All criminal men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security.”