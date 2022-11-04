Dates for MCD polls announced; voting on December 4, results on 7

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections have been, finally, announced. While notification for the elections will be issued on November 7, voting will be held on December 4 and the results will be out on December 7.

Giving this information, Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said that 250 wards of Delhi are ready for elections. There are 70 vidhan sabhas seats and 250 wards in 68 Vidhan Sabhas.

According to the 2011 population census, 42 seats have been reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). While 104 seats of the total seats are reserved for women, out of a total of 42 SC seats, 21 are reserved for SC women.

The Election Commissioner said more than 55,000 EVMs have been arranged. Like the last time, this time too NOTA (None Of The Above) will be an option for the voter. Photograph of the candidates will be printed on the ballot paper. There will be more than one lakh volunteers drawn from various departments to conduct the elections including 68 returning officers, 250 AROs.

Besides, polling stations will be videographed at the time of voting.

The Delhi Election Commission said November 14 will be the last date for nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will have to be done by November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nomination will be November 19.

There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi, but elections will not be held in 2 seats. In such a situation, elections will be held on 68 assembly seats, out of which 250 are wards. Elections will be held here. EVMs will be used like last time. More than one lakh employees will be deployed in the elections. The police will also be involved in this.

The Election Commissioner said that 21 seats are reserved for SC women. An app has been created for corporation elections. People can check their name on the app and also register complaints.

Delimitation was necessary in Delhi

Vijay Dev said that the delimitation process was necessary in Delhi, it is a long process. We completed the delimitation process within the time limit. Polling stations were re-designed. There are 68 constituencies under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 250 wards have been earmarked.