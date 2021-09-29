Curbs to remain in place during capital’s Durga Puja celebrations

On Wednesday after a senior-level meeting, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) granted permission for the celebration of Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals this year amid strict restrictions in place.

The DDMA has asked organizers to cap gatherings at venues to the total of seats. Also, no eateries or fairs can be held as part of the festivals. Besides 100 per cent mask compliance, the DDMA has made it mandatory for separate entry and exit points.

The DDMA also announced the physical reopening of all remaining classes from November 1. Offline classes for students of nine to 12 began a while ago.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 34 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two related deaths. The decisions on further easing of curbs were taken at a scheduled meeting of the DDMA amid fears of an impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The second wave had wreaked havoc across the national capital.