Criminal with 45 cases against him held after nine years: Delhi Police

After evading arrest for over nine years, a proclaimed offender, a bad character of the Aman Vihar area in the national capital, arrested, the Delhi Police informed on Saturday.

Identified as Sandeep alias Ajay, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in an order dating back to January 18, 2014. He has as many as 45 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations across the city.

Sandeep, a habitual criminal with a history crime, has been living in Delhi with fake IDs and addresses in the Rohini and Khyala areas.

On receipt of an input under an operation underway in the city to nab absconding criminals a police team conducted a raid on October 5 and apprehended the culprit near Aman Vihar and detained him after identification.

The cases registered against the accused across Delhi are for offences under the heads of snatching, house theft and motor-vehicle theft among others. During interrogation, he revealed 15 years ago, he used to work as a labourer but was unable to make both ends meet and fulfil the needs of his family. This motivated him to turn to crime for easy money.

He disclosed that he has been absconding ever since he got bail from a court in a case back in 2012 and evading the law.