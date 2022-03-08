CP Delhi interacts with over 50k women from 1784 police beats

On International Women’s Day, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Rakesh Asthana, interacted with around 50,000 women from 1784 police beats across the city through a hybrid platform ‘Tarangini’.

This is the first ever interaction of CP, Delhi with women at this mass scale through video-conferencing to discuss the concerns of women.

A large number of women representatives from RWAs and several professional fields attended the interaction at Adarsh Hall, PHQ.

“Women police officers have been deployed in all the Pink Booths (women booths) which will function from 10 am to 8 pm. The thrust of Delhi Police is to enhance women patrolling on the less frequently used stretches by women. He also shared that Delhi Police is actively contemplating Integrated Booths where staff from Traffic & local police shall be available to address the concerns of distressed,” said Asthana adding that the objective behind these booths is that “The police will reach the public”.

The CP, Delhi also released ‘Vivarnika’, containing details of initiatives taken by Delhi Police in the field of women safety and women empowerment. The program was beamed live through Youtube & Facebook platforms.

During the interaction, he underlined that the Women’s Day should not remain limited to being just a specific day in the year, rather it should be observed every day in order to foster the values of dignity and equality towards them.

The CP, Delhi assured that all officers and personnel of police force are committed to ensure safe & secure environment for women in the city. Intense campaign has been going on to crack down on criminals in this direction, he said.

While responding to questions of women, the CP, Delhi shared that the criminals involved in cases of crime against women are arrested, but have to be released on bail within the provisions of criminal judicial system.

He allayed the apprehension of women that there is a well oiled mechanism in place to keep surveillance on such criminals, released on bail.

Delhi Police has a strong integrated set up to deal with cyber bullying cases and victims can also approach through www.cybercrime.gov.in, said Asthana.

Ranjana Kumari, Dr. Vartika Nanda and Kalpana Vishwanath, known for their works in the field of women empowerment were also graced the occasion.