CP Delhi inaugurates Delhi Police Public Digital Library at Okhla Vihar metro station

Commissioner of Police, Delhi Rakesh Asthana today inaugurated “Delhi Police Public Digital Library” at Okhla Vihar Metro Station through video conferencing from Vimarsh Auditorium, PHQ, Delhi, today.

This is the 3rd Delhi Police Public Library, which has been set up with cooperation of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and NGO Shikhar Organization for Social Development.

The CP thanked the stakeholders for associating with Delhi Police in this cause. “All the police stations of Delhi will have similar facilities in the coming 3 years”, said CP while wishing the prospective beneficiaries.

The state of the art library has seating arrangement for 80 individuals and is equipped with five computers having hi-speed internet facility.

The library has more than 3000 books on a wide range of subjects for all classes including Law and competition books. A large interactive digital board has also been installed for conducting smart classes for children visiting the library. The library shall remain open for students from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm.

A short film “Delhi Police ke saath chhatron ka vikas” was shown on the occasion. Delhi Police Public Libraries not only provide youngsters a conducive environment for studying, but also connect youth community with Delhi Police. Till now, more than 3 lakh children/youths have benefitted through facilities provided by Delhi Police Public Library.