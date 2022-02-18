CP Delhi calls upon schools to imbibe road safety values in children’s minds

Focussing on road safety, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Rakesh Asthana called upon the schools to imbibe road safety values in the minds of children at a very young age so that as they grow up and become good road using citizens.

He was speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking 75 years of service by the Delhi traffic Police, in a function organized today where he graced the prize distribution and commemorative function of road safety.

The Commissioner of Police appreciated the initiatives taken by Delhi Traffic Police in sensitizing road users especially school students by conducting road safety awareness sessions and competitions and also the schools for their cooperation in the efforts of Delhi Traffic Police.

Asthana stated that Enforcement and Engineering are very important aspects of traffic management, but at the same time emphasised on the need of educating the road users, especially vehicle drivers about traffic rules and road safety norms so that no accidents occur due to human fault.

“Road Safety Cell – the educational wing of Delhi Traffic Police has been making relentless efforts since its inception in 1972 to sensitize road users about the importance of obeying traffic rules,” he added.

Schools and students have always been the major target group of our road safety endeavours and various programmes are being organised on regular basis to instil road sense and values in their minds from a very young age so that they grow up into good road using citizens, he said.

As part of road safety sensitization campaigns, Road Safety Cell conducts awareness sessions at schools and organises competitions based on road safety need to generate interest in their minds.

This year also Road Safety Cell conducted four competitions namely Mime Act, Poem writing/recitation, Poster making along with appropriate slogans and Quiz Competitions. Around 1500 students from 40 schools participated in these competitions. The Commissioner of Police felicitated the first, second, third and consolation prize winners of each competition today.

In addition, the best school making maximum contribution towards spreading road safety awareness and the runner up school were also felicitated by CP Delhi. Every year during Delhi Police Week, as part of Road Safety Club initiative, the best school is awarded the Rolling Trophy and cash reward and runner up school is awarded a memento and cash reward.

This year, the Road Safety Rolling Trophy and cash reward of Rs. 21000 was awarded to Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Alipur.

The runner up school-ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar Phase – I received the memento and cash reward of Rs. 11,000.