Covid outbreak: 1k Delhi police personnel tested positive

At least 1,000 personnel of the Delhi Police force, including Public Relations Officer and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days since 1 January, according to data released by Delhi police on Monday.

Around 80 thousand Delhi Police personnel are working with Delhi police.

According to Additional PRO/Consultant Anil Mittal (Delhi Police), “All of the virus-infected police personnel are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover.”

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel. Since police personnel is frontline workers performing their duties amidst the public, it is imperative they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

According to a standard operating procedure, all police personnel should wear face masks, maintain social distancing and practice proper hand hygiene while performing their duties.

All police personnel and eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.

“Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination,” it said.

According to reports, as many as total 77 police personnel of Delhi police were died due to Covid in the last one year.