Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 10.55 pc in Delhi

The coronavirus positivity rate dipped to 10.55 per cent in the national capital on Tuesday from 11.79 per cent on Monday though the count of positive cases of Covid-19 rose to 6,028 from 5,760 yesterday, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The number of tests conducted was 57,132.

The virus caused 31 deaths during the past 24 hours against 30 such fatalities reported the day before. The cumulative figure for such casualties stood at 25,681.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus fell to 42,010 from 45,140 yesterday.

There were a total of 15,420 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients, but 13,116 beds remained unoccupied.

The city had 817 coronavirus patients being treated in ICUs and 760 were put on oxygen support. There were 162 critical patients who were put on the ventilator.

The health bulletin showed that 85,418 persons were given vaccines during the past 24 hours with 36,931 getting their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of the people having got their first vaccine dose was 1,68,73,739 whereas there were 1,21,76,369 persons who had got their both vaccine doses so far.