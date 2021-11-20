Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi comes down to 0.5%

The city on Friday recorded 30 cases of Covid-19 with the positivity rate declining to 0.05 per cent, according to the latest data provided by the Delhi government. The tests conducted for identifying fresh cases numbered 56,689.

No loss of life due to the coronavirus infection was reported from anywhere in the city during the past 24 hours. The city’s hospitals released 67 patients of the virus who got cured after remaining hospitalised for a few days.

The number of patients recovering under the home isolation system was 145 and the count of active cases was 325.

The available data showed that there were 9,041 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients, but 8,895 beds remained vacant.

The number of people who got their vaccine doses during the past 24 hours was 96,556 and 9,759 of them were jabbed for the first time. The number of people who got fully vaccinated with both vaccine doses was 81,74,100.