Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi dip to 29

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the city dipped to 29 on Sunday following 49,139 sets conducted for identifying such infections. The cumulative count of such cases rose to 14,40,666. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

There was no coronavirus-caused death during the past 24 hours like most other days in November. However, two such deaths occurred on 12 November, 1 on 14 November, and 1 on 15 November. So far, the virus has claimed 25,095 lives in the national capital.

The city’s hospitals discharged 45 recovered patients. There were 133 patients getting treatment under the home isolation arrangement and the count of active cases was 309.

The bulletin showed that 1,01,782 persons were given vaccine doses during the past 24 hours and 36,750 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of fully vaccinated persons in Delhi now was 82,83,940.