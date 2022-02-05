Covid-19 fresh cases continue to dip in Delhi

The downward movement on the Covid-19 front in the national capital continued unabated with the number of fresh cases on Saturday coming down to 1,604 from 2,272 on Friday, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate dipped to 2.87 per cent from 3.85 per cent yesterday with 55,824 tests conducted across the city.

The count of deaths due to the coronavirus also fell to 17 from 20 yesterday, taking the toll to 25,969 so far.

There were 7,267 patients getting medication as home isolation cases and 1,037 cases remained admitted to various hospitals.

Of those being treated as indoor patients in hospitals, 404 were in ICUs, 358 on oxygen support and 102 on the ventilator. There were a total of 15,416 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but 14,379 beds remained vacant.

The bulletin informed that the city now had 9,979 active cases.

A total of 56,295 persons were jabbed in Delhi during the past 24 hours, including 11,409 who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative number of Delhiites who got their first vaccine dose so far was 1,70,54,901 and such figure for those who got their second vaccine dose so far was 1,25,03,518.