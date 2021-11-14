Covid-19 fresh cases in city come down

The number of single-day Covid-19 cases in the city came down to 56 on Saturday from 62 on Friday following 58,483 tests done across the national capital. There was no report of death due to the coronavirus from any part of Delhi.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, the positivity rate also fell to 0.10 from 0.12 per cent yesterday.

The patients who recovered and were discharged by different hospitals numbered 66. There were 155 patients taking treatment under the home isolation system and 361 belonged to the category of active cases.

The count of people who got jabbed under the vaccination programme during the past 24 hours was 78,443 and the number of those who got their first vaccine dose was 26,892. The cumulative number of persons who got both vaccine doses so far was 78,49,519.

The city had 9,070 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients but only 147 beds were occupied.