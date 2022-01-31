Covid-19 cases in Delhi come down but deaths go up

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the city on Monday came down to 2,779 from 3,674 on Sunday when 44,847 tests were conducted across the national capital. The positivity rate remained at 6.20 percent whereas it was 6.37 per cent yesterday.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the death count due to the coronavirus rose to 38 today from 30 fatalities yesterday and as a result, the cumulative figure increased to 25,865. The toll has been going up since Saturday when the coronavirus caused 28 deaths.

Those taking medicines as home isolation cases numbered 14,328 whereas the count of patients remaining admitted to hospitals was 1,518. As many as 13,910 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients were vacant.

The count of Covid-19 patients in ICUs declined to 577 from 587 on Sunday and the figure for those remaining on oxygen support was 555 whereas this figure was 590 yesterday. The number of patients put on the ventilator was 128 in number.

A total of 10,127 persons were administered vaccines, including 3,562 who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of persons vaccinated with the first dose was 1,69,78,395 and the number of those vaccinated with the second dose was 1,23,04,173.