COVID 19: Arunachal reports 101 new cases, state tally rises to 52,409

Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 52,409 on Wednesday as 101 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas have recorded the highest number of active cases at 255, followed by Lower Subansiri (113) and West Kameng (105).

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 259 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 32, followed by West Kameng (eight) and Upper Siang (seven).

The state now has 1,127 active cases, while 51,023 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 136 on Tuesday, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.35 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 10.37 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 3,706 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 2.72 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that over 9.35 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

