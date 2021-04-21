With the supply of 5,000 cubic metres of oxygen to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital by the Delhi government, a crisis has been averted.

The hospital confirmed to IANS on Wednesday that the supply has been received. The hospital on Tuesday had red flagged possible crisis after acute shortage.

“5,000 cubic metres of oxygen supply from a private vendor Kapil Enterprises reached sometime back after our maintenance team through the night struggled and arranged the necessary nozzle. This supply should last till today afternoon,” Sir Ganga Ram hospital said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Late on Tuesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman D.S. Rana had reiterated the urgent need of oxygen for Covid-19 patients admitted in his hospital`s ICU, warning they could be in jeopardy if fresh supplies were not provided urgently.

mid surge in Covid-19 cases, concerns over oxygen supply for coronavirus patients continued in the national capital on Tuesday, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flagging the urgent need in both government and private hospitals across the city.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi`s nodal minister for Covid-19 management, said he is getting calls from all several hospitals regarding shortage of oxygen and many of them need supplies immediately.

“In many hospitals in Delhi, oxygen is available till only next 8-12 hours. We have been demanding for one week to increase the oxygen supply quota to Delhi, which the Central government has to do. If oxygen does not reach the hospitals in sufficient quantity by tomorrow morning, there will be an outcry,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Late on Tuesday, the Chief Minister`s Officesaid: “We (Delhi Govt) are responding to the below query, that 241 MT of oxygen was supplied to Delhi on Monday and 355.33 MT on Tuesday (upto 3 p.m.) by five manufacturers, and the total stock of oxygen in the city`s hospitals upto 3 p.m. on Tuesday was 508 MT.”

Sisodia also shared the list of some government and private hospitals with the period for which they have oxygen supply.

On Tuesday, the city recorded another massive surge in new Covid cases at 28,395, the highest single-day spike so far while there were 277 deaths.

(With IANS inputs)