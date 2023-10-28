Couple found dead in Delhi hotel room; suicide note recovered

Bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a hotel room in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of ‘suicide’ and ‘love affair’.

According to the police, a suicide note written in Hindi was found next to the woman’s body claiming that the two were in love with each other and decided to end their lives together.

The man, identified as Sohrab, was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while the woman, identified as Ayesha, was lying on the bed.

Advertisement

There were ligature marks on the woman’s neck, said the police.

The incident came to light on Friday when the duo did not respond to the knock at the room door by the hotel staff for full four hours, the duration for which the two had booked the room.

The hotel staff later informed the police when the two did not respond. Later, the room was broken open in the presence of the police, and forensic and crime teams were called on the spot to properly investigate and collect evidences.

It was found that 28-year-old Sohrab was a resident of Meerut and Ayesha hailed from Loni, Uttar Pradesh. Ayesha was married and is survived by two children and a husband.

The police are examining every aspect of the incident and was trying to contact the two families.

CCTV footages and several other leads in the case are being worked on, the police said.