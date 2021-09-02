Follow Us:
Congress women, youth wings protest against fuel price hike, inflation

The Youth Congress held a protest outside the Ministry of Petroleum against the rise in the prices of fuel and LPG cylinders.

IANS | New Delhi | September 2, 2021 4:39 pm

Photo: IANS

A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government on the issue of inflation and rise in fuel prices, the party’s frontal organizations — youth and women wings — on Thursday held protests against the government on the issue in New Delhi. Mahila Congress workers protested near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Photo: IANS

Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. said, “The Modi government came to power by showing big dreams to the countrymen, today it has become difficult for the poor to buy expensive cylinders. Inflation is increasing continuously in the country, the price of gas cylinders is now close to Rs 1000. Similarly, the prices of petrol and diesel are also rising and the government is not ready to listen to the people.”

The Mahila Congress protested near the PM’s residence but were detained by the police. Amrita Dhawan, president of Delhi Mahila Congress before being detained said, “the home budget has collapsed, the price of every item is skyrocketing and things are going beyond the reach of the common man.”

Photo: IANS

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had attacked the government on the issue and had said that the only GDP which is growing in the country is the prices of Gas, Diesel, Petrol (GDP) which has hit the common man the hardest.

