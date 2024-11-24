Congress promises potable water, regularisation of colonies if voted to power

On the 17th day of Nyay Yatra, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav promised that his party would provide potable water and regularise unauthorised colonies if voted to power in the 2025 assembly elections.

He said after coming to power, the party’s agenda would be to provide designated vending zones to the street vendors, regularise unauthorised colonies, and construct flats for the people living in temporary settlements.

The Yatra passed through the constituencies of Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur and concluded at 33-Foota Road, Jaitpur, South Delhi.

He recalled when Congress was in power, it initiated steps to regularise 1797 colonies, but in the first term of the Modi Government, other than charges and counter charges, no move was made to regularise these colonies.

Criticising the Centre, Yadav alleged before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi had promised to provide ownership rights to over 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies, but the PM only dominated the hoardings and posters across the Capital without honoring his commitment. “The Modi Government promised to provide ownership rights during elections but later on bulldozed their houses,” he added.

Speaking about the yatra, Yadav said every day thousands of local residents and general public, along with the party volunteers, are embellishing the Yatra, as people now repose their hope in the grand old party to lead them to a dawn of a better tomorrow by coming to power in 2025, as they were disillusioned with the false promises of the Kejriwal Government and the BJP.