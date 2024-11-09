Logo

# Delhi

Congress’ Nyay Yatra travels through Old Delhi on 2nd day

During this, Delhi Congress president, Devender Yadav, along with thousands of party workers visited Gauri Shankar Mandir, Sis Ganj Gurdwara, Jain Temple and the Central Baptist Church, located in the Chandni Chowk.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 9, 2024 7:57 pm

Congress’ Nyay Yatra started from Jama Masjid and passed through areas of Chandni Chowk Sadar Bazar, Azad Market covering 25 kilometres on the second day before culminating at Bara Hindu Rao in Old Delhi.

During this, Delhi Congress president, Devender Yadav, along with thousands of party workers visited Gauri Shankar Mandir, Sis Ganj Gurdwara, Jain Temple and the Central Baptist Church, located in the Chandni Chowk, covering the assembly segments of Chandni Chowk, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar and Patel Nagar.

He claimed that the Yatra is getting overwhelming support from the people as they have placed their hopes in the Congress party to usher the city into a new era of progress and development and save them from the misrule and injustice of the Kejriwal Government.

He added that the aim of the Yatra is to get justice for the unemployed youth, women and the senior citizens, who have to wait for their pensions and lakhs of poor people who were not issued rations cards and other issues, as both AAP and BJP have done injustice to them through corruption, misrule and engaged in blame game over the last decade.

