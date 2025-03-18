Congress demands compensation for worker’s death during sewer cleaning

The Delhi Congress has demanded compensation for a worker who died and two others who suffered injuries during manual sewer cleaning in the national capital.

Criticising the government, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged that both the BJP and AAP governments have failed to implement the Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, for the rehabilitation of such workers.

The Congress leader stated, “It is shocking to learn that a poor worker died while cleaning a manhole at Friends Colony, and two others were hospitalised in serious condition. This exposes the irresponsible and reckless manner in which the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) conducts its maintenance work.”

He castigated the DJB for its irresponsible statement that the deceased and injured workers were neither regular staff nor contractual staff. He claimed that, according to the police, the three workers lost consciousness due to toxic fumes or lack of oxygen while carrying out maintenance work.

“If these workers entered the manhole to repair a DJB pipeline without permission, it sets a dangerous precedent, allowing anyone to access DJB utilities and commit sabotage without any checks and balances. This only exposes the DJB’s irresponsible and reckless manner of functioning,” Yadav claimed.

The Delhi Congress has long pointed out that forcing helpless and poor people to manually clean manholes and sewers without protection is a violation of human rights. Over the past 15 years, a total of 94 people have died while cleaning sewers in the city, with the deceased receiving no compensation from the concerned government agencies or the contractors engaged for such work, Yadav said.