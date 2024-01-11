Cong takes swipe at Delhi Mayor over ‘Ab Dilli Ho Rahi Hai Saaf’ campaign

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Thursday said Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s promise to carry out a 50-day cleaning drive across the city is an “empty rhetoric” to mislead the people.

The statement of the party came a day after the Delhi Mayor kicked off ‘Ab Dilli Ho Rahi Hai Saaf’ campaign.

“Before the MCD elections, tall promises like flattening the three landfill mountains at Ghazipur, Balaswa and Okhla and making Delhi clean and neat had been made by the ruling party (AAP), but it forgot about all its promises after coming to power,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Anuj Attrey said here.

The landfill mountains only got taller and filth and garbage accumulated everywhere in the capital as the short-staffed sanitation workforce in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was too inadequate to clear the garbage mess, he alleged.

“Overflowing drains and accumulated garbage have become a serious health hazard to the people. The Mayor should ensure a thorough lifting of the garbage, instead of making empty rhetoric,” the spokesperson said.

Echoing similar sentiments, party leader Jitender Kumar Kochar said, “The Mayor’s assertion that the 50-day cleaning drive, at the rate of over four wards per day, will make Delhi free of accumulated waste, defies logic as the exercise will take several months as the past past one year had been wasted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP in mutual squabbling, without doing any meaningful civic work.”

On Wednesday after she launched the campaign from from Chandni Chowk, the Mayor urged people to come forward with their queries and troubles regarding cleanliness in their respective regions.

She said the cleanliness drive will continue across the city till March first week, a step aimed at making the city clean to an extent that it is compared to foreign locations.